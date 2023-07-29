Much more comfortable air on the way

Good Saturday evening everyone, it has been a day filled with more heat, humidity, and storms. But much better weather is in the forecast for the next few days as that is the top of todays weather headlines.

Temperatures on Sunday are still hot with upper 80s to near 90, but it’s an improvement from the last several days and the humidity will be MUCH lower. Skies will also be mostly sunny.

Monday – Wednesday is pretty close to perfect across Kentucky with each day featuring temperatures into the low to mid 80s, low humidity, and mostly sunny skies. Get outside and enjoy!

Our muggy meter shows the lower humidity through Wednesday but then it starts to increase again Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

That increase in humidity will also lead to an increase in storms as additional rounds of storms look likely Thursday – Saturday. It is not going to rain that entire time frame ands there will likely be more dry hours than wet, but we will need to watch for some stronger storms and heavy rain.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team on-air and online for updates. But in the mean time enjoy the next several days.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

SUNDAY: