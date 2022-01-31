MSU partners with Barnes & Noble College to improve bookstore

Company to take over operation of book store, related services

MOREHEAD, Ky.(WTVQ/MSU Public Relations) – For Morehead State University, academic excellence, student support, and value are top priorities and why MSU consistently ranks as one of the best public universities in the South. This month, MSU is moving forward to ensure students have efficient and affordable access to resources for learning.

MSU has selected Barnes & Noble College (BNC) to manage all course materials, retail and online operations for its campus bookstore, the University Store. Beginning Monday, Feb. 7, the University Store will close and transition to Barnes & Noble College management. It will reopen as the newly rebranded Morehead State University – A Barnes & Noble College Store on Monday, Feb. 14.

“MSU is pleased to partner with Barnes and Noble to enhance the University Store experience on our campus,” said Morehead State President Dr. Jay Morgan. “We believe that our students, faculty, and staff will be pleased.”

BNC will offer a suite of programs and services to support academic success for students and faculty. The bookstore will ensure students and faculty are supported with the industry’s most extensive inventory of affordable physical and digital course materials backed by a price-match program, convenient options for ordering and receiving materials such as in-store pickup or delivery.

Faculty will have access to the BNC Adoption & Insights Portal (AIP), allowing easy research and submission of affordable course material selections. AIP will also provide MSU academic leadership with the ability to view real-time adoption rates and submission progress at the school or departmental level and communicate directly with faculty from within the portal.

The bookstore will also offer an expanded assortment of apparel, gifts, school supplies, and more. Through BNC’s alliance with popular brands like Fanatics and Lids, the store will provide an increased assortment of school-branded apparel and an improved retail experience to the campus community. Eagle merchandise will be available both in-store and online through the website or mobile app.

“We are very excited to partner with Morehead State University as its new bookstore operator,” said Jeffrey Miller, vice president, strategic partnerships for Barnes & Noble College. “We support MSU’s mission of creating a community of lifelong learners and look forward to offering a wide range of academic solutions and a seamless