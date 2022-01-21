First-day reaction positive for vaccine-required movie showing

Nicholasville theater tries it for two showings a day

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Before the pandemic, theaters were filled with date nights and opportunity for families to get together. Companies like Marcus Theatres believe that because of the Cornavirus, a lot of seats have been left empty.

“Movie Tavern in Nicholasville has a lot of loyalty members and we realized we’ve had a lot of guests we haven’t seen in 18 months,” explains Clint Wisialowski, the senior Vice President of Sales and Development for Marcus Theatres.

Wisialowski believes streaming services like Netflix and Hulu play a role in why people no longer come out to the movies.

“I think streaming really served a great function when people were locked down. That was a scary horrible period and I hope we don’t repeat it. People needed that entertainment and it served a purpose and was important and it still is, but so is going to the movies,” says Wisialowski.

The company felt that one way to welcome back patrons is to have a couple special daily showings for vaccinated people like Annie Freeman. Freeman says she loves coming to the movies, but she doesn’t love sitting next to a lot of people.

“I think its really cool for high risk people, because I have high risk family members so I’m always concerned that I’m going to come into contact with them after I’ve been exposed,” says Freeman.

Patrons and the theater company agree that this is a comforting option to bring folks back to the cinema during an uncertain time.

If you’re someone who’s interested in attending thesevaccine card required showings, Movie Tavern in Nicholasville has movie times for Spiderman: No Way Home and Scream. Typically there’s showing once in the afternoon and once in the evening.

For tickets and movie times click the link here.