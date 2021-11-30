More than 2,500 new COVID cases in latest state report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Every key indicator of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth went up in the state’s latest report.

In Tuesday’s report (click here), the state announced 2,558 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 8.31%. Of the new cases, 652 are in people 18 and under.

The state has now listed 785,926 total cases since the outbreak began in the state on March 6, 2020.

The state also reported 30 deaths, which raised the state’s total to 10,943 lost to COVID-related causes.

The positivity rate is up from 8.14% on Monday, Sunday’s 7.94%, 7.60% on Saturday, 7.30% Friday, Thursday’s 7.07%, 7.05% on Wednesday and last Tuesday’s 6.77%.

According to the daily report, hospitalizations are up to 930 people, a jump from 859 people on Monday, 833 on Sunday, 788 Saturday, Friday’s 821, 820 on Thursday, 818 Wednesday and 835 last Tuesday.

ICU admittance is up to 266 compared to Monday’s 241 patients, Sunday’s 229, 212 on Saturday, 204 Friday, Thursday’s 211, 204 on Wednesday and 217 last Tuesday.

The number of those on a ventilator went up as well at 122, a spike from 111 on Monday, 101 on Sunday, Saturday’s 103, the Friday’s 111, Thursday’s 103, Wednesday’s 107 and 98 last Tuesday.