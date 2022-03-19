More Spring-Like Weather Sunday

Not the best day. Gloomy. Chilly, drizzle and windy. Winds gusted to 30 mph today. Temperatures slid after midnight into the 40s for most. Sunday looks better for Spring’s official arrival.

Tonight- Gradual clearing. Winds ease and a low of 38.

Sunday- Becoming sunny. West winds 5-10. A high of 61.

Monday- Mostly sunny and a high of 70. A very nice day.

Tuesday- Sunny, then clouding up ahead our next wet system. Rain chances 70% A high of 65.

Wednesday- Rain likely and a high of 67.

Thursday- Partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers. A high of 58.

Friday-Partly sunny and a cool high of 53.

Saturday- Partly cloudy and a high of 54.

*Today in weather history

1988 – Seven cities in California and Nevada reported record high temperatures for the date as readings soared into the 80s and lower 90s. Los Angeles CA reported a record high of 89 degrees. Five cities in south central Texas reported record lows, including El Paso, with a reading of 22 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)

1989 – Six cities reported new record low temperatures for the date as cold arctic air settled into the Upper Midwest for Palm Sunday, including Marquette MI with a reading of 11 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary)

1990 – Rather wintry weather in the eastern U.S. replaced the 80 degree weather of the previous week. Freezing temperatures were reported in northern sections of the Gulf Coast States, and snow began to whiten the Northern and Central Appalachians. Up to eight inches of snow was reported in western Virginia. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)