More rain this weekend with an isolated flooding threat

The work week ended on a soggy note with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Luckily, we were able to avoid significant flooding issues. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 70s, with showers and thunderstorms increasing in coverage after midnight.

A Flood Watch is in place for eastern Kentucky until Saturday morning to address isolated flooding concerns overnight tonight.

On Saturday, we may see some morning sunshine that could help destabilize our atmosphere. Because of this, we expect showers and thunderstorms to blossom during the afternoon. A few storms may be strong, but severe weather is not expected.

We are stuck in the same weather pattern until Monday. Then, a cold front will begin to work through the region. That cold front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. An isolated flooding threat may develop with the additional rainfall. Another 1-3″ of rain is possible over the next week.

Finally, we look to dry out for the end of next week with low humidity and comfortable temperatures.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers and storms, some heavy rain possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of storms. Lows in the low 70s.