More Active Weather Wednesday
Afternoon Storm Chances. Isolated Storms in the Evening
Lexington saw just shy of an inch of rain Tuesday. We will remain in an unsettled weather pattern this week. Rain chances most days, up/down temperatures, windy at times, strong storm chances Wednesday PM, followed by winter-like weather.
Stormy weather in the southeast this afternoon
Tonight: Rain ends. Patchy fog. A low of 46. Winds light.
Wednesday: Shower and thunderstorm chance 80%. The strongest storms most likely around the passage of a strong cold front Wednesday afternoon. The storms may come in several waves. .25.50″ of rain possible. Wednesday’s high near 65.
Wednesday night: Showers and a few thunderstorms. A low of 41.
Thursday: A brief break from wet weather. Partly sunny with light rain chances in the afternoon. A high of 56.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers once again. A cool high of 48
Friday night: the rain will mix with snow. A low of 33.
Saturday: some lingering rain/ snow showers. A high of 46.
Sunday: A frosty start in the 30s. Sunshine should warm us to near 60.
Monday: Partly-mostly cloudy and a high near 70.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and a high again of 70.