More Active Weather Wednesday

Lexington saw just shy of an inch of rain Tuesday. We will remain in an unsettled weather pattern this week. Rain chances most days, up/down temperatures, windy at times, strong storm chances Wednesday PM, followed by winter-like weather.

Stormy weather in the southeast this afternoon

Tonight: Rain ends. Patchy fog. A low of 46. Winds light.

Wednesday: Shower and thunderstorm chance 80%. The strongest storms most likely around the passage of a strong cold front Wednesday afternoon. The storms may come in several waves. .25.50″ of rain possible. Wednesday’s high near 65.

Wednesday night: Showers and a few thunderstorms. A low of 41.

Thursday: A brief break from wet weather. Partly sunny with light rain chances in the afternoon. A high of 56.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers once again. A cool high of 48

Friday night: the rain will mix with snow. A low of 33.

Saturday: some lingering rain/ snow showers. A high of 46.

Sunday: A frosty start in the 30s. Sunshine should warm us to near 60.

Monday: Partly-mostly cloudy and a high near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and a high again of 70.