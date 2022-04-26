Missouri sweeps No. 12 Kentucky with run-rule win

Tigers roll past Wildcats with a 9-1 win

Courtesy: Grace Bradley

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Missouri Tigers completed the first sweep of the Kentucky Softball program in three years Monday night with a 9-1 win in five innings at John Cropp Stadium.

Erin Coffel blasted her team-leading 15th home run of the season to tie the game in the bottom of the second inning at 1-1 before the Missouri offense imploded for six runs in the third inning to take the 7-1 lead into the later innings.

Kim Wert hit a grand slam Monday night for her fourth home run of the weekend and second grand slam of the series. She ended the weekend with 13 RBI.

The sweep is the first Southeastern Conference series sweep suffered by the Wildcats in three years since Mizzou swept UK back in 2019 at JCS.

With the win, Missouri improves to 28-17 and is now 8-9 in SEC play. UK falls to 30-14 and 9-9 in the league.

Key Play

Kim Wert’s grand slam in the top of the third inning was the key play of the game.

Key Stat

This is the third-straight loss for the Wildcats, only the second time this season that UK has suffered back-to-back-to-back losses.

Key Player

The key player for Kentucky was Vanessa Nesby, who went 1-for-2 in the game with a single into left field.

Run Recap

Mizzou got a home run from Brooke Wilmes in the top of the second inning to take the lead. MIZ 1, UK 0

Erin Coffel tied the game in the bottom of the second inning on a solo HR. UK 1, MIZ 1

In the top of the third, Missouri scored six runs thanks to a Wert grand slam and a Wilmes two-RBI double. MIZ 7, UK 1

A two-run homer in the top of the fifth induced the run rule. FINAL – Mizzou 9, Kentucky 1

