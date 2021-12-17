Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America

Former Miss America and Miss Kentucky serves as panelist

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) – The contestant from Alaska has been crowned Miss America at an event marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills. Contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance.

Fifty-one contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia were competing for the centennial crown and $100,000 in college scholarships.

Emma Broyles of Alaska was named the winner Thursday night.

