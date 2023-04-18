Midweek warm-up ahead of big weekend changes

A really nice three day stretch of weather is on the way across central and eastern Kentucky. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will climb into the upper 60s, right around where would should be. Temperatures will only climb from there… Wednesday will see upper 70s and low 80s, while Thursday will reach the low-to-mid 80s. Enjoy these temperatures while they last because big changes are on the way late this week and into the weekend.

A cold front will drops through the region and stalls out on Friday. This will bring showers and storms throughout the day on Friday. As an area of low pressure forms to our southwest on Friday, a wave of moisture will stream into the region late Friday into Saturday. As the area of low pressure rides northward along the stalled out front, heavy rain will be possible for our area. Saturday a cold front will sweep through the region and this will usher in a cold air mass for us.

How cold will it be? Well it will likely be colder than our last shot of cold air. Sunday will struggle to even reach the upper 40s and we may stay in the mid-50s through the middle of the week. Outside of a brief warm-up, you can expect cooler temperatures to last through the rest of the month of April.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with breezy winds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s.