Mid-week rain and storms to bring beneficial rain

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

Monday morning rain showers have exited, giving way to pleasant conditions for the remainder of the day. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s, except for eastern Kentucky which will stay in the low-to-mid 70s thanks to more cloud cover after morning rain. There will be some patchy dense fog in the river valleys, especially in eastern Kentucky. Tuesday will be another nice day. Temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 80s, with mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances return by the middle of the week. Wednesday will feature scattered showers and storms with a low-end severe threat. Gusty winds and small hail could be possible within a few isolated showers and storms. Rain chances continue into Thursday as well. Thursday will feature mainly just rain with a few storms possible. An area-wide 1″ of rain is possible, with isolated amounts of 1-2″ possible. Most of central Kentucky is dealing with a rain deficit over the last month. This rain on the way will not completely eliminate drought conditions, but it will be definitely help.

Another dry stretch is possible starting this weekend lasting into the first week of October. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more updates.

MONDAY: Morning showers exit, skies clearing. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy-to-mostly clear skies. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.