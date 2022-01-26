Menifee County latest district to go to NTI because of staff COVID levels

NTI will apply Thursday and Friday this week

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Menifee County is the latest school district to have to change instructional patterns due to staff and student COVID levels.

In a notice sent Wednesday, the district said, “Due to the rising number of Covid cases in Menifee County, Menifee County Schools will utilize Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Virtual/Remote learning days #1 and #2 on Thursday, January 27th and Friday, January 28th. Staff members will report to their respective schools.”