Meetings on redistricting set for this week

League of Women Voters forum and Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Discussion on redistricting in Kentucky continues and in Lexington, the public is invited to weigh in this week.

State lawmakers have until early January to redraw maps to reflect recent population changes but the League of Women Voters of KY is holding a virtual meeting Thursday, Oct. 21 from 7-8:30 p.m.

According to the league, discussion will give an overview of the redistricting process and show how congressional maps and Kentucky General Assembly maps could be better drawn to represent citizens using 2020 census data.

A link to register for the League of Women Voters of KY forum can be found HERE. We’ve shared background information HERE.

Residents in Lexington can share their thoughts on redrawing council districts this week as well. That meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. in the council chambers.

You can find more information on redistricting in Lexington HERE. Additional information on public input in the city can be found HERE.