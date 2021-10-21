Masks now optional inside Casey County Public Schools

The school district says masks are optional because of a drop in COVID-19 cases

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Because of a drop in COVID-19 cases, masks are now optional in Casey County Public Schools, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

The post says students, faculty, staff and guests who wish to wear masks will be supported and encouraged.

The school district says the weekly incidence rate will continue to be monitored and if coronavirus cases rise, masks will be required again if the rate exceeds 50.

Masks are still required on school buses and for students and staff at the Casey County Area Technology Center due to state guidelines.

For more information and to see the school district’s COVID-19 School Operation Plan, click here.