Manchester Police ask for public’s help identifying man

A security camera image of the man is posted on the police department's Facebook page

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man whose security camera image is posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The department did not say why it wants to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police through the department’s Facebook page or by calling 606-598-8411.