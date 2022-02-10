Man with outstanding warrants arrested after police foot chase in Lexington

Police say the suspect had a non-life threatening medical emergency on the way to jail and was taken to the hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man wanted on outstanding warrants who was arrested following a police foot chase, ended up going to the hospital before jail after suffering a non-life threatening medical emergency on the way to the detention center, according to Lexington Police.

Police say around 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, officers on routine patrol in the area of East Third Street and Chestnut Street, spotted a man who was wanted on outstanding warrants. They say when the officers approached, the man took off running. Several officers got involved in the foot pursuit, which ended with the suspect’s arrest at East Third Street and Ford Place, according to investigators.

Police say on the way to the jail, the suspect had a medical emergency, so the Lexington Fire Department was called and the man was taken to the hospital. His name wasn’t released nor the nature of his outstanding warrants.

The suspect will be taken to jail upon his release from the hospital, according to police.