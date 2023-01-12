Man who ‘accidentally’ shot himself at Stanford Elementary School facing charges

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A second-shift maintenance employee who “accidentally” shot himself while working at Stanford Elementary School is facing charges for bringing a gun onto school property.

Travis Simmons is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

Stanford police say Simmons, 32, was working at the school around 11 p.m. Tuesday when a gun he had was “accidentally” fired, resulting in him injuring himself.

Simmons left the scene without notifying anyone that night. Police were called to the school the next morning, where they found a trail of blood leading from a staff break room out to the parking lot.

Kentucky State Police helped with the investigation.

