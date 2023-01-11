Staff member self-injured in ‘accidental’ firing of gun at Stanford Elementary School

1/11/23, 4:17 p.m.

The incident police were called to this morning concerned a second-shift maintenance employee whose gun was “accidentally” fired, resulting in the employee injuring themself.

In the update, police say they found out the incident happened at the school from seeing blood leading from a staff break room out to the parking lot.

Police say they aren’t releasing the identity of the maintenance employee or any other details as “this case remains active with potential charges pending.”

1/11/23, 12:40 p.m.

A Stanford Elementary School staff member was injured in an “incident” at the school Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post by the Stanford Police Department, a staff member was injured around 11 p.m. Tuesday but the injury wasn’t made known to school administrators until Wednesday morning.

The injured staff member was scheduled to be there during the time frame of the incident but left the school after the injury.

Police say they were contacted for assistance this morning.

Officers added they’ll be present throughout the day at the school, but did not clarify what the incident was.

The staff member is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police is helping with the investigation.