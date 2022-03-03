Man seriously injured in shooting Wednesday, Lexington police looking for info

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Dundee Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are asking the public for information in a shooting that happened Wednesday evening, when a man was seriously injured.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Dundee Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once on scene, police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.