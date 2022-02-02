Man charged with New Year’s Eve rape of child under 12

Held on $50,000 cash bond

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 55-year-old Wayne County man has been charged with the New Year’s Eve rape of a child under the age of 12.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Frank W. Bray, of Monticello, remains in the Wayne County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond following his arrest Tuesday on first-degree rape charges.

Sheriff Catron stated that Deputy Jerry Meadows conducted the investigation after being notified by the Wayne County Hospital when the child was taken there for treatment by family members. The incident occurred on Dec. 31, 2021. After the collection of evidence and interviews with the victim and other family members, Meadows obtained enough evidence to make the arrest.