Man charged in January shooting in Lexington

Bruce Benton is in jail in Ohio on unrelated charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man already in jail in Ohio has been charged in connection to a January shooting in Lexington, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say 29-year old Bruce Benton has been charged with Assault 1st Degree, three counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection to a January 23, 2022, shooting in the 300 block of Glen Arvin Avenue. Police say one man was found shot when officers arrived. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. His name wasn’t released or the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which happened shortly after 3:00 p.m., according to investigators.

Police say Benton is in jail in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.