Man charged in adult kidnapping case in Corbin

Earl Jackson is accused of holding his girlfriend against her will for two days

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A London man was arrested and charged with holding his girlfriend against her will for two days, according to Corbin Police.

Investigators say they received a call from the 48-year old woman’s mother asking police to check on her daughter at a home on Haskew Street on Friday.

Police say they found the woman at the house. They say she told them Earl Jackson, of London, grabbed her by the neck and face and threatened her with a suspected gun he kept in his pocket.

The reported victim told investigators she tried to leave the house multiple times throughout the night, but Jackson would threaten her or forcibly prevent her from leaving.

Police say Jackson was arrested and charged with Kidnapping-Adult.

Corbin Police Sergeant Stephen Meadors and Corporal Lonnie Sawyers first responded to the call. Major Coy Wilson assisted at the scene. Jackson was arrested by Detective Robbie Hodge.