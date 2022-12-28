Man charged in 2021 Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man is now charged with a murder that took place over a year ago on Oak Hill Drive in Lexington.

Deonte Carter, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with the Dec. 17, 2021, murder of Devon Sandusky.

Lexington police say Carter was already in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center in connection to the Jan. 7 murder of Kobby Martin on Cantrill Drive. He’s charged with murder and evidence tampering in that case.

Sandusky was 21 years old; Martin was 26.