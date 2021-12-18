21-year-old becomes Lexington’s 36th homicide victim

Shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating the city’s 36th homicide of the year.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, around 10:56 p.m., officers say they responded to the 800 block of Oak Hill Drive for a report of an individual down and suffering from a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man in the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is near the intersection with East Loudon where Shropshire intersects and not far from Winchester Road.

The victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.