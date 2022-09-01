Man arrested for string of vandalism incidents in Chevy Chase area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a string of vandalism incidents to businesses in the Chevy Chase area in late July.

Mark Hoskins was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, according to Lexington police.

Four businesses in the area had over $6,000 worth of damage from the July 25 vandalism.