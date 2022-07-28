Lexington businesses vandalized in the Chevy Chase area

Lexington police are looking for suspects in the case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating several incidents of vandalism to businesses in the Chevy Chase area. According to officers, it happened during the early morning hours of Monday, July 25. The incidents are believed to have occurred sometime between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m.

According to police, detectives are asking businesses in the area to check their surveillance video and contact the Lexington Police Department if they have any footage that could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.