Man accused of speeding past deputy ends up in jail on drug charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pineville man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of speeding past a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy, driving under the influence and having meth and marijuana in his SUV, according to WRIL Radio.

The report says 41-year old Teddy Collins passed by the deputy on Old Highway 25 at a high rate of speed. The report says Collins reached speeds of 70 miles per hour for a half-mile before being pulled over near Stinking Creek.

The deputy says there was a strong odor of marijuana on Collins’ vehicle and Collins failed a field sobriety test, according to WRIL Radio.

The report says a K-9 from Barbourville was brought-in and alerted to the presence of drugs inside Collins’ SUV.

A search warrant was obtained and deputies say they found a bag in the back seat of Collins’ SUV which contained approximately two-ounces of four individual bags of meth, marijuana and digital scales, according to the report.

Collins was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center, according to the report.

He was charged with trafficking in controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams – Methamphetamine), trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz.) – 1st offense, speeding 15 mph over the limit and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances), according to WRIL Radio.