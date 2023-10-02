Man accused of shooting 4 people over the weekend pleads not guilty in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 24-year-old man accused of shooting four people over the weekend pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Jamonte Robertson will appear in court next on Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

His bond remains at $50,000.

He’s accused of being involved in a disorder before shooting four people near Short Street and Mill Street around 1:30 a.m.

One of the men shot is in critical condition; another man and two women have non-life-threatening injuries.

Robertson is charged with assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.