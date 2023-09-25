Man accused of killing 80-year-old in his home appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man accused of killing an 80-year-old in his Lexington home last week appeared in court Monday.

James Bradburn appeared in Fayette County district court for a preliminary hearing, where his attorney requested a mental health evaluation.

He’s due back in court on Oct. 9.

Bradburn is accused of killing Arliss Stewart in Stewart’s home in the 600 block of Marshall Lane on Sept. 19.

Police told ABC 36 that when they arrived on the scene that evening, Bradburn refused to leave the home and officers forced their way in.

That’s when they found Stewart; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bradburn is charged with murder.

See More

Man arrested, accused of killing 80-year-old in his home on Marshall Lane