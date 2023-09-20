Man arrested, accused of killing 80-year-old in his home on Marshall Lane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/20/23, 10:48 a.m.

James Bradburn is accused of killing Stewart in his home yesterday, Lexington police told ABC 36 in an update around 11 a.m.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene yesterday, Bradburn refused the leave the home. When officers forced their way in, they found Stewart suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bradburn, 59, was arrested and is charged with murder.

We’ve reached out to police to see what, if any, the relationship between Bradburn and Stewart is.

9/20/23, 9:22 a.m.

The death investigation on Marshall Lane is now a homicide investigation, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said in his report released Wednesday morning.

Arliss Stewart was shot by a suspect who barricaded himself in the house in the 600 block of Marshall Lane yesterday.

Stewart was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at 11:44 p.m.

His death was ruled a homicide.

He was 80.

ABC 36 has reached out to police again for additional information.

This story will be updated.

9/20/23, 8:09 a.m.

A death investigation is underway on Marshall Lane in Lexington.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Marshall Lane around 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.

All police have told ABC 36 is that they’re investigating a death; no other information has been released.