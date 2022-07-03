Mainly dry weather for Independence Day ahead of a hot and unsettled pattern

The boundary responsible for the early morning showers and thunderstorms Sunday has slid south and now sits across Northern Tennessee. In response, most of the shower and thunderstorm activity has missed even Southern Kentucky this afternoon.

Overall, the 4th of July is looking dry. Outside of a stray shower, expect a hot afternoon with temperatures in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Be sure to stay hydrated if you’re spending time outside.

Temperatures will only get warmer as the week goes on. The heat index is expected to reach near 100 degrees during the middle of the week. The hot weather will be thanks to a ridge of high pressure centered just to our west. With the combination of heat and humidity, we can expect daily afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances.

On Tuesday, conditions will be favorable for a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms from late afternoon into the overnight hours. There is plenty of uncertainty as to how this will evolve, but currently, the primary concern is damaging winds.