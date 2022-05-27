Madison County School board approves pay raise for teachers, classified employees

Teachers will receive a 3% raise and classified workers a $1 an hour raise across the board

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Board of Education on Thursday night approved a pay raise for teachers and classified employees, according to the Richmond Register.

The report says teachers will receive a 3-percent raise in the salary schedule and classified workers, like cooks, bus drivers and custodial staff, will receive a $1 raise across the board.

The money is coming from increased SEEK funding and $2.09 million from the district’s contingency fund budgets, according to the report.

Board Chair Brandon Rutherford says the decision to split the raise between a percentage raise and an across the board dollar amount increase was to give as big an impact for employees as possible, according to the Richmond Register.

The Madison County Education Association (MCEA) had asked for an 8-percent across the board pay raise for certified employees and a 10-percent raise for classified employees, according to the newspaper.

MCEA President, Susan Cintra, who teachers at Madison Central, says the organization is appreciative of the 3-percent raise, but calls it a failure of the legislature for not supporting public educators, according to the report.