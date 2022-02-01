Madison County Health Department runs out of COVID-19 at-home tests, another opportunity Thursday

Tests were handed out with-in an hour

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday morning, people lined the parking lot of the Madison County Health Department to receive a free at-home Covid-19 test kit. Each family was able to receive two test kits, but after 45 minutes, the clinic had to turn people away. Students helping out from Eastern Kentucky University told ABC 36 that that was the hardest part of the shift, especially because of how expensive tests can be. Online, covid-testing kits will go for $20 – $30 dollars, sometimes more and there’s a limited supply. As we continue to live out the cold weather this season, health officials say its no wonder they ran out.

“With the variant and with flu and with our regular seasonal allergies and changes its important for individuals to identify if its covid and if there’s that need to quarantine,” says Sharonda Rose, a Clinical Faculty member at Eastern Kentucky University.

The clinic also offered other services like free blood pressure screenings, HIV and Hep-C testing and free narcan. If you missed out on a free kit,there’s another opportunity to snag one on Thursday. There will be another free testing kit event in Berea.

On Thursday, drive to 1001 Ace Drive, Berea Ky.

The event will take place 9 am- noon and 1 pm to 4 pm while supplies last

Question? Call (859) 623-7312.