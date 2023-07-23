Lowes’ across Kentucky giving back to the community

Mayfield, Ky (WTVQ) — Three Lowe’s across Kentucky gave back to the community on Saturday.

One in Mayfield and two in Paducah.

The company give out free buckets of cleaning supplies to Kentucky residents impacted by flooding in the region.

The stores distributed more than 450 free buckets with supplies.

Cleaning supplies included sponges, masks, flashlights, trash bags and goggles to help with recovery and cleanup.

Lowe’s works with federal, state and local emergency management officials and agencies, as well as nonprofit disaster relief partners, to assist impacted communities before, during and after the storm.

“I’m so proud by how much Lowe’s has shown up for this community over the years,” said Assistant Manager Eli Moore. “Our associates are amazing, and we want people to know we are here to help our communities when we’re needed most.”