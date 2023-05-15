Looking ahead to a stormy Election Day

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday everyone and Happy Mothers Day to all the moms out there! The weather has been pretty awesome today as we’ve had temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s under a partly sunny sky. A scattered shower or storm is possible the remainder of the evening, but most will stay dry. Here is our weather headlines to know where we go from here.

Monday will feature an isolated shower remaining possible with highs in the mid to upper 70s. That changes up on Tuesday as heavy rain and storms look likely for Election Day. It won’t be a wash out, but you’ll definitely want to have your rain gear handy as you head out to vote. That is the case the entire time the polls are open, from 6:00am – 6:00pm.

That can be seen on your Election Day forecast.

The storms on Tuesday will likely carry some heavy rain. The future cast rainfall totals are showing some hearty totals for Tuesday alone. Don’t expect these totals at these exact locations, this is just to point out that heavy totals will show up in places so watch out for some flash flooding.

We dry it our for Wednesday, Thursday, and the day light hours on Friday with temperatures in the 70s, mostly sunny skies, and lower humidity. That will change again by Friday night – Saturday as more rain and storms move in. A few could be strong to locally severe.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for updates all week!

