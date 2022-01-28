Local, state road crews attacking snowy, icy roads

Motorists should be alert for ‘quick, intense bursts of snow’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Local and state road crews continue across the region trying to stay ahead of snowy and icy roads from the latest round of wintry weather.

Lexington is under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Friday with scattered snow in the forecast. City crews are continuing to treat ranked roads, with an emphasis on neighborhood streets and will work throughout the evening. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as roads could be slippery and visibility limited, city leaders said.

Waste collection is running Friday, but residents should allow extra time for carts to get serviced as trucks are driving with caution.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention & Intervention Emergency Weather Plan remains in effect through the morning of Monday, Jan. 31. The plan includes expanded shelter services and free transportation to shelters. For a list of all available shelters and transportation services, as well as other resources, visit uwbg211.org. Residents who see someone who may need shelter should call the Lexington Police Department non-emergency number at (859) 258-3600.

Get the latest on city snow removal, delays, closings and more at lexingtonky.gov/snowupdates.

Residents can get information on accidents, lane blockages, snow-and-ice trouble spots and road closures through the city’s Traffic Management Center’s Twitter account @lexwrecks. They can also view traffic at major intersections in real time through the city’s traffic cameras at lexingtonky.gov/traffic.

Meanwhile, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow fighters are working to treat or clear roadways of snow that fell overnight over much of the state and readying for a new round of snow showers later today.

The National Weather Service at Louisville warned of the possibility of isolated storms producing “quick but very intense bursts of snow” that suddenly and sharply reduce visibility and leave slick pavement in their wake.

“Our highest priority is public safety,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Winter storms always carry the potential for hazardous road conditions. If you have to travel, exercise extreme caution.”

The National Weather Service said snow squalls with gusty winds would be mostly localized and isolated, with the greatest chance beginning about mid-afternoon and into the evening. The main travel concerns would be along Interstate 65, the Western Kentucky Parkway, the Bluegrass Parkway and parts of the I-75 corridor.

“If you have to travel, be mindful that these isolated storms can create wide-ranging road conditions,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “A clear highway might suddenly turn snowy and slick around the next curve.”

The public can monitor traffic conditions at GoKY.ky.gov online or use Waze.

Safe roadways are a shared responsibility, especially during inclement weather when risks increase. KYTC encourages motorists to prepare for winter and remain safe by following these tips:

• Travel only as necessary during major winter weather events. Stock vehicles with ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and first aid kit should you get stranded on the road.

• Winterize vehicles. Have your car battery, tire pressure and brakes checked. Make sure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.

• When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you’re in. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather conditions, so brake early and slowly.

• Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes.

• Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing black ice—a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.

• Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

• Know before you go. Download the free WAZE app or visit goky.ky.gov to check traffic conditions before you travel. The map also offers access to select traffic cameras on interstates and parkways.

• While driving, eliminate distractions such as eating or using a phone.

• Abide by Kentucky’s Quick Clearance law: Move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.

• Throughout the winter season, KYTC will be highlighting the men and women across the state who serve on the frontlines and behind the scenes of the Cabinet’s snow and ice removal efforts.