Local farm owner raises concerns about boundary expansion

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) –While the expansion of the urban service boundary is still being discussed the Lexington community continues to voice their opinions. Jim Coleman, owner of Coleman Crest Farm, is speaking out about his concerns for his family farm.

This year Coleman Crest Farm is celebrating 135 years.

“Coleman Crest Farm was started on March 27, 1888 by my great grandfather,” said Jim Coleman.

Three years ago on the birthday of his late wife Cathy, Coleman announced a three part restoration plan for the family farm. Today, he announced the completion of all parts.

“I wanted to build a brand new house, a legacy house, I also wanted to get the farm to become organic certified,” said Coleman. “I didn’t know what I was talking about, I just knew it was cool. That’s what Cathy always said. And it’s been an incredible journey. And then third, I launched this incubator program.”

Coleman is passionate about his family’s legacy and preserving it.

However, one question remains. What does the expansion of the urban service boundary mean for this historic farm?

“It’s going to get a lot of runoff. It’s going to negatively impact it both by the water coming down that’s going to be contaminated. It’s going to destroy my well here. It will destroy the soil, it will create more pollution in our air. It’s going a 100 miles in the wrong direction.”

As of now the proposed maps include Uttingertown.

Coleman spoke about this issue at the event, encouraging everyone to help try to put an end to it.

“Okay, we better all get there. And show up and talk and send letters and emails and let people know that we’re not going to tolerate this.”

While Coleman is pro-development, he says that if the expansion is allowed in Uttingertown it will hurt the environment.

“It brings in more traffic, it brings in potentially more crime and it just offsets all the beauty of this wonderful town that we love here called Uttingertown as well as the Royster road community.”

The Urban County Council will continue to receive input on the proposed maps.