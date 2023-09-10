LFD and Fraternal Order of Firefighters host 9/11 events

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — In honor of 9/11 the Lexington Fire Department and Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters are asking the public to join them in remembering the fallen.

LFD and the Fraternal Order of Firefighters have three events tomorrow.

The first event at 9 a.m. at the Police and Fire Memorial on Main Street for a wreath laying ceremony.

The next event will be held at Halligans Bar in the Distillery District at 10 a.m. for a reading of the names of the fallen firefighters.

The last event is the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Kroger Field, beginning at 7 p.m.

LFD asks that anyone who is interested in joining them for the stair climb to register with the Fraternal Order of Firefighters.