Lextran continues tradition of commemorating civil rights icons with reserved seats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In honor of Black History Month, Lextran is continuing the tradition of reserving a seat on each bus for Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin, Aurelia Browder, Mary Louise Smith, and Susie McDonald.

According to Lextran, the seats are reserved in honor of their impact on the civil rights movement and ending segregated seating on public transit. Each seat is reserved with a poster containing the images of the five female icons and a QR code which leads to a catalog of books and references about African American history courtesy of the Lexington Public Library