Lextran back in service, now operating on Snow Plan due to weather
Service was temporarily paused Friday evening due to weather, hazardous conditions
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – All Lextran routes are operating on Snow Plan for the remainder of service Friday, Jan. 28. According to Lextran, service was temporarily paused Friday evening, “due to weather and hazardous conditions.”
If Lextran activates Snow Plan, information on each route can be found in the route information’s “Snow” tab. You can also check your individual stop sign for a snowflake. Signs without snowflakes will not be served.
A list of all areas that are not serviced and the nearest stops can be found in the “Snow” tab. Below the list is a route map that shows which areas are served when Snow Plan is active, according to Lextran. Areas marked by a solid line matching the route’s color will have service, areas that are marked by a red dotted line will not be serviced.
Lextran also wants to remind people during the winter months to dress warm and stay aware while waiting at your stop:
- Dress in multiple warm, light layers.
- Use gloves, hats, hoods, and scarves.
- Never stand or wait in snow drifts or piles.
- Walk like a penguin when navigating on icy surfaces.
- Know before you go, check information about your stops and service before arriving at the bus stop to reduce your amount of time outside.
For the latest updates from Lextran, click HERE.