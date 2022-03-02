Lexington woman admits getting her dead mother’s disability checks for nearly 13-years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington woman pleaded guilty in federal court to continuing to receive her mother’s federal disability checks for nearly 13-years after her mom’s death, totaling more than $110,000, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Stareka Nicole Howell pleaded guilty to a charge of embezzling from the Social Security Administration (SSA), according to the report.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in June, according to the report. She could get up to 10-years in prison.