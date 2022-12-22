Lexington to use Street Outreach program to protect homeless from bitter cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the bitterly cold weather is set to hit Lexington, the city is preparing now to protect people who may be most in danger.

The Street Outreach program is a “key part” of the city’s plan to protect the homeless, Mayor Linda Gorton says.

Along with monitoring by partner agencies that serve people who are homeless, Lexington police will patrol areas like parks, bus stops, business doorways, the interstate and New Circle Road to offer homeless people a bed at a shelter.

Charlie Lanter, the commissioner of Housing Advocacy and Community Development, says they believe there’s enough space for everyone, but if not, the city will use emergency hotel rooms when needed.

You can call Street Outreach at 859-576-4194 or 859-556-1870. You can also call the police non-emergency number at 859-258-3600 to report someone who may need help.