Lexington Theater to open Friday with ‘Paper Moon’

Fans of old movies may be big winners as wait for parts continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The historic Kentucky Theater in downtown Lexington has been closed for months waiting on parts to be able to start showing first-run movies. But the delay in parts may be a gain for fans of old movies, starting this weekend.

“We may not be able to show first-run films until March — still waiting on some essential parts to arrive — but in the meantime we’ve lined up an incredibly eclectic collection of classic and cult film,” the theater said in a social media post. “There’s something here for everyone.”

The first film airing Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be Peter Bogdanovich’s ‘Paper Moon.’ Starring Ryan O’Neal and Tatum O’Neal, it’s the heart-warming and humorous story of a Depression-era con man who finds himself saddled with a young girl who may or may not be his daughter. Tatum O’Neal won an an Oscar for her debut performance. She was just 10 years old.