Lexington prepares to ramp up efforts to keep homeless safe in cold weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is ramping up its efforts to help people who are homeless avoid freezing temperatures.

Providers who work with people who are homeless met together to make plans for upcoming cold weather, according to Mayor Linda Gorton’s communications director Susan Straub. The group discussed emergency help, whether shelters have the needed capacity and future planning.

And although there’s always more work to do, Commissioner of Housing Advocacy and Community Development Charlier Lanter says, the city is “generally” ready for winter.

Changes this year include: