Lexington prepares to ramp up efforts to keep homeless safe in cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is ramping up its efforts to help people who are homeless avoid freezing temperatures.
Providers who work with people who are homeless met together to make plans for upcoming cold weather, according to Mayor Linda Gorton’s communications director Susan Straub. The group discussed emergency help, whether shelters have the needed capacity and future planning.
And although there’s always more work to do, Commissioner of Housing Advocacy and Community Development Charlier Lanter says, the city is “generally” ready for winter.
Changes this year include:
- All but one emergency shelter has returned to regular, pre-pandemic capacity
- The Hope Center, which houses men, has increased capacity over last winter by 40 beds to 228
- The Salvation Army, which houses women and children, has identified an ability to temporarily expand capacity by 30-40 overflow beds; normally capacity is 160 beds
- The city’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention plans to increase funding for street outreach for hotel vouchers and limited staffing on cold nights; hotel space may be provided for those unable to enter shelters or utilize other resources
- A $4 million transitional housing pilot project operated through Community Action Council started in July. It provides housing and services for up to 75 households; housing is scattered around the community and includes hotels and apartments. The program was funded through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation
- A $1 million Transition in Place program operated through Mountain Comprehensive Care also started in July. The three-year program provides housing and supportive services to 25 households each year. Households will live in leased apartments. The program was also funded through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation