Lexington police warn people not to leave valuables in vehicles, share safety tips

Don't leave valuables in vehicles, in plain sight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a warning, reminding people not to leave valuables in their vehicles.

According to a post shared on social media Wednesday, police say, “Our Auto Crimes Detectives would like to remind citizens not to leave valuables in plain view in their vehicles when they are out and about enjoying the warmer weather, especially at parks, large-scale events, and other public places.”

Police say criminals target vehicles where bags, wallets, and cell phones are easily seen and will break windows to get to the items, even when the doors are locked.

To prevent vehicle break-in’s, police say to take valuables out of your vehicles or make sure they’re not in plain sight, and lock your doors.