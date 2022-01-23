Lexington Police search for missing 30 year old

Is schizophrenic, last seen early Sunday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Kenneth Scott Higgins, 30, has been missing since about 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, from the 120 block of East Lowry Lane.

Higgins is schizophrenic and currently not taking his medication, according to police. It is unknown what Higgins is wearing. He is approximately 6’ 0” and 280 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of Higgin’s is asked to call 911.