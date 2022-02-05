Lexington police officer shot Saturday afternoon

The officer that was shot was wearing a bullet proof vest and was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington Police Officer was shot Saturday afternoon.

According to Lexington Police, an officer was involved in an on duty shooting just before 1 Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers saw 4 juveniles believed to be involved in a shooting from an earlier date in the 1000 block of Newton Pike.

The juveniles were approached by the officer to conduct an investigation and during the investigation one of the juveniles shot a gun and hit an officer.

Police say another officer shot back at the juveniles, but no one was hit.

3 juveniles were detained.

Police say the officer had his body camera on…the investigation is being conducted by Kentucky State Police and the Public Integrity Unit.

The officer will be placed on administrative assignment until the investigation is over.