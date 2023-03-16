Lexington police officer Ryan Raker pleads not guilty to child abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington police officer charged with child abuse pleaded not guilty in Estill County court Thursday.

Detective Ryan Raker entered a not guilty plea. His next court date is set for April 28.

He’s accused of abusing a child 12 or under. The child had “serious physical injury,” according to the indictment. The charges stem from an incident around Dec. 2, 2022.

Raker is charged with criminal abuse – second degree (child 12 or under). He was “relieved of sworn duties” and transferred to administrative assignment while the incident is under review by the LPD.

