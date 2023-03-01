Lexington police officer arrested for alleged child abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington police officer was arrested Tuesday on alleged child abuse of a child 12 or under.

Detective Ryan Raker is accused of abusing a child 12 or under. He was arrested on a warrant from Estill County, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Raker is charged with criminal abuse – second degree (child 12 or under). He was “relieved of sworn duties” and transferred to administrative assignment while the incident is under review by the LPD.

Raker is set to appear in court on the charge in September, according to court records.

No other information was immediately available.