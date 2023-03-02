Lexington police officer charged with child abuse indicted by grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington police officer charged with child abuse has been indicted by a grand jury.

Detective Ryan Raker is accused of abusing a child 12 or under. He was arrested on a warrant from Estill County, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Raker is charged with criminal abuse – second degree (child 12 or under). He was “relieved of sworn duties” and transferred to administrative assignment while the incident is under review by the LPD.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 16.

